Seminar on state environmental regulations set Nov. 8

A seminar designed to help West Virginia businesses and organizations better understand state environmental regulations and the consequences of non-compliance with those regulations is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 8, at Cabela’s in Charleston.

The seminar is being conducted in coordination with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership. It will be led by Dr. Terry Polen, Ombudsman for the WVDEP. Polen will cover the following topics:

Required permits; stormwater pollution prevention plans; ground water protection plans; spill pollution control and countermeasures; air quality permits; regulations for used oil; hazardous and solid waste; greenhouse gases; Tier II; and toxic release inventories.

The cost of the seminar is $75 (including lunch) and class size is limited. The registration period ends at noon on Nov. 7. For more information, or to register, contact Michelle Kyker at 304-290-8463 (mkyker@wvmep.wvu.edu) or Bob Bailey at 304-546-3642 (rbailey@wvmep.wvu.edu).

The same seminar will be presented on Dec. 6 in the Eastern Panhandle at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg, 301 Foxcroft Ave. The registration deadline is noon, Dec. 5.