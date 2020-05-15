WVDEP approves remedial option at former Browning Lumber property

State environmental regulators have approved a cleanup method from Morgan Chase Bank, trustee for the former Browning Lumber Property, located approximately one-half mile south of Greenwood, Boone County, on state Route 85.

Morgan Chase has been working with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to address environmental conditions at the 2.4-acre site, which was formerly used to treat cut wood with a chromate copper arsenate (CCA) solution.

The DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement (VRA) under the Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act with Morgan Chase on June 9, 2009. The former Browning Lumber property was further characterized and a human health risk assessment was performed. Institutional controls were selected as the remedial option to address any associated residual risk at the site. These restrictions include prohibition of extraction of groundwater at the site for any use other than groundwater monitoring and/or remediation, no residential use, no excavation of soil or intrusive activities without an appropriate Health and Safety Plan, and an annual site inspection to confirm institutional controls remain in place.

Beginning in or around 1976 and continuing until 1998, the land surrounding the property was utilized for the operation of a saw mill by Browning Lumber Co. In the 1980s, Browning Lumber added a pressurized wood treatment operation on the site. In that operation, Browning Lumber reportedly used CCA to treat and preserve cut lumber.

Beginning in December 2005, response actions pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act were performed at the property. These included a time-critical removal action initiated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The treatment system equipment, vessels, and pad were decontaminated. Residual CCA process material and decontamination fluids were disposed of off-site. Treatment system equipment and vessels were recycled. Approximately 727 tons of soil were excavated and disposed of off-site. Following completion of these activities, hazardous substances remained present in soils and groundwater on the property at levels greater than residential cleanup standards.

Questions regarding the Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, or this application, may be directed to either: David Hight, Project Manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, by calling (304) 926-0499, Ext. 1268 or Mike Shannon AECOM Environment Four Neshaminy Interplex, Suite 300 Trevose, PA 19053, (215) 244-7147.