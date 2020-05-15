DEP monitoring gasoline spill at Berkeley Springs station
Local fire departments responded to the scene, as well as a Sheetz environmental clean-up crew. Sheetz also hired an outside environmental consulting company, GEC Contractor, to assist in the cleanup. The bulk of the spill was cleaned up by 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The spill also impacted a nearby stream, Warm Springs Run. Environmental crews are working to remove any residual materials from the stream and have placed booms in the stream to prevent further downstream flow of contaminants.
The DEP has issued a Confirmed Release-Notice to Comply requirement to Sheetz to continue its cleanup procedures. Sheetz must analyze on- and off-site conditions to determine if additional investigation and cleanup will be needed once emergency response efforts are complete.
