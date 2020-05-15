DEP awards grants worth $1.4 million for recycling assistance

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, today, awarded grants worth $1.452 million to 32 recipients through the agency’s REAP Recycling Assistance Grants program.

DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman presented the 2013 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grants Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1). REAP is the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan program.

Following are the grant recipients:

BERKELEY COUNTY Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority -- $125,750 To assist with site improvements and storage containers for the ongoing county-wide program.

BRAXTON COUNTY Braxton County Solid Waste Authority -- $128,521 To assist with personnel and to purchase a box truck, a forklift, and assist with the ongoing county-wide program.

CABELL COUNTY Cabell County Solid Waste Authority -- $47,600 To assist with personnel, and expand current mixed media recycling and educational media campaign for the county-wide program.

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area -- $33,092 To purchase recycling containers, fuel for recycling trucks, shrink wrap and baling wire for the ongoing program.

FAYETTE COUNTY Fayetteville, Town of -- $40,000 To assist with personnel and fencing for the recycling area for the ongoing town program.

GREENBRIER COUNTY Alderson, Town of -- $45,535 To assist with personnel and to purchase a flatbed truck and indoor office recycling containers for the town’s recycling program.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority -- $45,000 To purchase a baler for the ongoing county-wide program.

HARRISON COUNTY Harrison County Recycling Center -- $75,000 To purchase a horizontal baler for the ongoing program.

Harrison County Solid Waste Authority -- $16,244 To purchase recycling containers for classrooms and hallways for the ongoing county-wide program.

Nutter Fort, Town of -- $10,600 To purchase a sideload triple recycling system, household recycling bins and to assist with the ongoing town program.

JACKSON COUNTY Jackson County Solid Waste Authority -- $90,980 To purchase an electric forklift, a van truck and a heavy duty pick-up truck for the ongoing county-wide program.

KANAWHA COUNTY Charleston, City of -- $60,060 To purchase a dump truck with lift gate for the ongoing city-wide program.

Recycling Coalition of WV -- $48,000 To assist with WV Recycles Day educational inserts and promotional ads for the statewide recycling advertising campaign.

LEWIS COUNTY Lewis/Gilmer Solid Waste Authority -- $28,593 To purchase a roll-off container and educational materials for the ongoing county-wide program.

LINCOLN COUNTY Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority -- $14,010 To purchase school recycling bins and to assist with personnel for the ongoing county-wide program.

LOGAN COUNTY Vance Recycling -- $26,875 To purchase a forklift for the ongoing program.

MERCER COUNTY Bluefield, City of -- $20,542 To assist with personnel and operational expenses for the ongoing city-wide program.

Mercer County Solid Waste Authority -- $59,167 To purchase a skid steer loader, a baler and to assist with personnel for the ongoing county-wide program.

MONONGALIA COUNTY PC Renewal -- $25,000 To purchase a forklift for the ongoing electronics recycling operation.

Westwood Middle School -- $14,041.50 To purchase hook-lift recycling bins and recycling bags for the school’s recycling program.

NICHOLAS COUNTY New River Trading -- $48,049.90 To purchase a fork truck and storage building for the ongoing program.

PRESTON COUNTY Preston Tire and Recycling -- $25,698 To assist with the purchase of a canopy cover for the ongoing recycling operation.

Terra Alta, Town of -- $15,000 To assist with personnel for ongoing town program.

RALEIGH COUNTY Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority -- $150,000 To purchase a horizontal baler for the ongoing county-wide program.

RITCHIE COUNTY Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority -- $20,000 To purchase forklift roll guard cage replacement, a cantilever gate for chain link fence, two utility trailers, and assist with the ongoing county-wide program.

ROANE COUNTY Roane County Solid Waste Authority -- $75,700 To purchase a recycling box truck, a vertical baler, a forklift and assist with personnel and insurance for the truck for the ongoing county-wide program.

WAYNE COUNTY Wayne County Commission -- $47,300 To assist with roof replacement and to purchase portable loading dock for the ongoing program.

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority -- $26,964.36 To assist with personnel and fuel for the recycling trucks for the ongoing county-wide program.

WETZEL COUNTY Zanesville Welfare Organization/Goodwill -- $15,000 To purchase an electric forklift for the ongoing program.

WOOD COUNTY Parkersburg, City of -- $31,907 To purchase recycling bins, cardboard containers and assist with personnel for the ongoing city-wide program.

WVU at Parkersburg -- $15,450 To purchase a three-bin recycling trailer and to assist with the ongoing program.

WYOMING COUNTY Wyoming County Commission -- $17,315 To purchase a high density vertical baler for the ongoing program.