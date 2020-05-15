Operation Wildflower 2013 calendar available

West Virginians already looking forward to the sights of spring and summer can get some early satisfaction by ordering an Operation Wildflower 2013 “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The free calendar is sponsored by the DEP and the state Department of Transportation. It includes the 13 best photos -- as judged by state officials -- of West Virginia wildflowers, photographed by West Virginia citizens and others. The calendar features photos of flowers growing naturally along state roads or in Operation Wildflower beds planted by the state Division of Highways. Twelve winning photos were selected to represent the months of the year and a grand prize winner’s photo is displayed on the calendar cover.

David Arroniz, of Kearneysville, is this year’s grand prize winner for his photo of cherry blossoms growing along Childs Road in Jefferson County.

Other winners include: Ann Walker, Hillsboro; Lynn Carr, Cool Ridge; Penny Johnson, Charleston; Gladys Mullins, Elkview; Kathryn Davis, Hambleton; Savannah Cantrell, Alkol; Cheryl Dalonges, Ridgeley; Raymond Harr, Franklin; Pamela Manning, Culloden; Eugene Walker, Hillsboro; Gary Bolt, Beckley; and Randy Timm, Webster Springs.

To order a calendar, click here; call 1-800-322-5530; or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave your name and address on the mailbox.

West Virginia’s Operation Wildflower beautification program is a joint effort between the DEP and the DOH. It includes more than 250 acres of wildflowers grown along West Virginia’s roadways.