West Virginia hands out Clean Community and Clean County awards

Four West Virginia communities that went above and beyond in their efforts to beautify and clean up their respective towns have been recognized by the state Department of Environmental Protection for environmental stewardship in 2012.

The DEP’s Make It Shine Program has awarded Clean Community Awards to New Cumberland in Hancock County; Camden-on-Gauley, in Webster County; Odd, in Raleigh County; and the Village of Beech Bottom, in Brooke County. Beech Bottom was the grand prize winner and will receive $500 to apply toward additional cleanup/beautification projects.

In addition to the Clean Community Awards, the DEP also recognized Putnam County with a 2012 Clean County Award. The Putnam County Solid Waste Authority will receive $2,000 to put toward cleanup and other projects. Clean County Awards are presented annually to county solid waste authorities that promote environmental stewardship through cleanups, outreach and law enforcement.

Clean Community Awards also are presented annually. Each municipality’s application is judged in several categories, including cleanup, recycling, youth participation and beautification.

“As always, we are excited and pleased to recognize the outstanding efforts of these communities and counties,” said Danny Haught, chief of the DEP’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) program, which oversees the state’s Make It Shine efforts.

“Their strong commitment to improving their communities and the environment is a model all of West Virginia can follow,” Haught said.

For more information about the Clean Community and Clean County awards, contact Travis Cooper at 1-800-322-5530 or by email at Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov.