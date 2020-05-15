Technical assistance mini-grants available

West Virginia communities interested in advancing their sustainability goals can apply for mini-grants offered through the Sustainability Institute at Bridgemont Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Sustainable Comunitites (WVSC) program.

A limited number of small grants will be awarded for technical assistance only, including professional services such as architectural/engineering, marketing/branding, and meeting facilitation. Construction, travel, printing, administrative, equipment, and overhead expenses are not eligible.

The WVSC program was launched by the state Department of Environmental Protection in 2006 to send young people from diverse backgrounds to work with rural communities across the state in order to further community-based sustainability efforts.

WVSC assists communities in locating qualified technical service providers to collaborate on project implementation. These sustainable development professionals, working in concert with community members, comprise the project’s Sustainability Team. Grant funds are used to support expenses associated with the work of the Sustainability Team.

Projects should correspond to one or more areas of emphasis such as architectural services to incorporate sustainable design and energy efficiency into an historical building renovation project; hiring a consultant to develop a business plan or feasibility study for a new recycling program; landscape design to incorporate water conservation, native vegetation, and local art into a greenway, trail, or community park project; engaging a professional facilitator for a sustainability planning process or to update an existing plan; and, hiring a consultant to develop a “buy local” campaign.

Eligible applicants range from 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to grassroots organizations working with a 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor. Also eligible are local government agencies and quasi-governmental entities

The deadline for grant applications is January 15, 2013. Grants will be awarded in mid-February. Completed applications must be submitted to jdurant@bridgemont.edu.

For more information, contact Jamie Lyn Durant, WVSC program coordinator, at (304) 734-6710 or jdurant@bridgemont.edu. Durant is available to review and provide feedback on draft proposals submitted prior to Jan. 7.