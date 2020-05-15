State agencies collecting Christmas Trees for recycling

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and state Division of Natural Resources will collect live Christmas Trees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Capitol Market in downtown Charleston.

The annual Christmas Tree recycling event yielded close to 500 trees last year. The DNR takes collected trees and places them in lakes across West Virginia to improve fish habitat. Each year, existing, rotting habitats are replaced by newly recycled trees and new habitats are created, as well. The trees provide excellent hiding and feeding areas for fish and other aquatic creatures.

This is the ninth year the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has coordinated the tree recycling effort.

To be accepted, all decorations must be removed from the tree, including ornaments, tinsel and stands. Those who drop off trees can enter their names into drawings for ski packages at West Virginia resorts.

For more information, contact the DEP’s Sandy Rogers at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1004, or email Sandra.D.Rogers@wv.gov