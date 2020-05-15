West Virginia 2013 Make It Shine applications available
During the first two weeks of April, the DEP’s Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to citizens volunteering to remove litter from the state’s landscape. Cleanups must be conducted on public lands. Community drop off sites, household garbage collection and cleanups on private property do not qualify.
Last year, more than 4,800 volunteers participated in the spring cleanup and removed roughly 220 tons of litter and debris from West Virginia’s public lands and waters.
To obtain a Make It Shine application, contact Travis Cooper at 1-800-322-5530, or click here
