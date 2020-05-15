Pennzoil-Quaker State working to clean up Bluefield site

Pennzoil-Quaker State Co. has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to clean up the former Texaco Lubricant Facility property, located at 1500 Bluefield Ave., in Bluefield.

The site consists of approximately 0.8 acres and is currently inactive. Texaco Oil Co. and its subsequent companies owned the property in the past. Both diesel fuel and gasoline were once stored at the site in above-ground storage tanks (ASTs). Lubricating oil was subsequently stored in ASTs and underground storage tanks (USTs) at the site. No petroleum products are presently stored at the site.

Under the Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA), Pennzoil-Quaker State is working with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) in an effort to address environmental conditions at the site associated with the release of petroleum products from the USTs. The voluntary remediation agreement between Pennzoil and the DEP includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with the current and potential future uses of the site.

West Virginia’s VRRA encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. The DEP’s Voluntary Program seeks to identify and address potential contamination at a given site. It also sets applicable remediation standards and confirms that the site maintains these standards. The Voluntary Program also gives applicants the ability to redevelop sites with existing industrial infrastructure at a lower price, and provides financial incentives to invest in Brownfields.

For more information, contact Michael Sutphin, project manager, WVDEP Division of Land Restoration (DLR/OER), 256 Industrial Dr., Oak Hill, WV., 25901 (304)465-1911; or Greg Burgdorf, URS, 12420 Milestone Dr., Suite 150, Germantown, MD. 20876, (301)302-1398; or Dan Kirk, Shell Oil Products US, 910 Louisiana St.-OSP 644, Houston, TX. 77002.