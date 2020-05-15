Wayne County tire collection slated for Feb. 23

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring a tire collection in Wayne County to help rid the area of old tires. The collection is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority Office and Recycling Center on Bluefield Street in Wayne.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Wayne County. The tires may be on or off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.