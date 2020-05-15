Girls Scouts working with DEP on future site

Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to address environmental conditions at a site in Charleston that will serve as its future headquarters.

The site is located at 321 Virginia St., W., and includes approximately 1.6 acres. It was formerly used as an auto sales and service facility. Contaminants of concern associated with the site are metals, volatile organic compounds and semi-volatile organic compounds associated with automobile maintenance and repair.

Under the state Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA), the Girls Scouts are working with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation to identify human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site, and to establish appropriate cleanup standards.

West Virginia’s VRRA encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. The DEP’s voluntary remediation program seeks to identify and address potential contamination at a given site. It also sets applicable remediation standards and confirms that the site maintains these standards.

Questions regarding the VRRA or this agreement should be directed to either David Long, WVDEP-OER, 601 57th St., SE, Charleston, WV 25304, (304) 926-0499 ext. 1265; or to Christian Alarie, licensed remediation specialist, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), 204 Chase Dr., Hurricane, WV 25526, (304) 757-4777 ext. 114.