Sustainable Schools Summit scheduled for April 28-29

Registration is open for the second Sustainable Schools West Virginia Summit, scheduled for April 28-29 at the Ramada Inn in Charleston.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and ZMM Architects and Engineers, the Summit is designed to bring together educational leaders in primary, secondary and post-secondary education to discuss the important roles schools, colleges and universities have in creating sustainable campuses across West Virginia.

The Summit’s goal is to lay the foundation for networking and sharing ideas and resources. It hopes to bridge the gap among primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools and curricula and contribute to growing Sustainable Schools in West Virginia.

The Summit is free and is open to fiscal and financial officers; facilities, maintenance or operations professionals; civic engagement or community volunteer coordinators; and, sustainability directors from all levels of education.

A reception is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 28. The Summit will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29. The Summit agenda will be available soon. The registration deadline is April 1.

To register or for more information, click here.