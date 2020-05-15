DEP to conduct public hearing on proposed emergency rule

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Water and Waste Management will conduct a public hearing and comment period on its proposed emergency rule to revise Legislative Rule 47CSR2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.”

The DEP proposes to revise the dissolved aluminum criteria and human health Category A beryllium criterion in 47CSR2. State water quality standards are developed to help protect and preserve water quality necessary to meet and maintain designated or assigned uses, such as swimming, recreation, public water supply, and/or aquatic life.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 27 in the Coopers Rock Training Room at DEP headquarters, 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston, 25304. In addition to oral comments provided at the hearing, the agency will accept written comments anytime up to the conclusion of the public hearing. No comments will be accepted after that time. Written comments may be submitted to the following address:

Kevin R Coyne Water Quality Standards Program WV Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

Comments also may be e-mailed to dep.comments@wv.gov and will be made part of the rulemaking record. Copies of the proposed emergency rule and other rule documents are available from the Secretary of State’s office or from the agency Website here. Hardcopies of this information may also be obtained by calling Kevin Coyne at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1110.