Company working to cleanup former automobile dealership

47D3, LLC, a subsidiary of Oldacre McDonald, has submitted an application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to participate in a voluntary environmental cleanup under the state Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA).

The property is located at 3662 Main St., in Weirton and includes approximately 0.90 acres that are a paved parking lot. 47D3 is working with the DEP in an effort to address environmental conditions at the site associated with historic operations. The site was once used as a portion of an automotive dealership from about 1966 through 2009. The site was used for vehicle parking purposes. Prior to 1966, the site had been developed and used for residential purposes.

The DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) will work with 47D3 to identify human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site, and to establish appropriate cleanup standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

The VRRA encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. It also gives applicants the ability to redevelop sites with existing industrial infrastructure at a lower price, and provides financial incentives to invest in Brownfields.

Questions regarding the VRRA or this application should be directed to either Jim Gaston, WVDEP-OER, 131-A Peninsula St., Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 238-1220 ext. 3515; or to Greg Tieman, Licensed Remediation Specialist #019, Acacia Environmental Group LLC, 500 Lee St. East, 1600 Laidley Tower, Charleston, WV 25301, (304) 941-2900.