Job Announcement Chief of the Office of AML&R

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is looking for a proven leader to head up the Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation (AML&R) in their Charleston, West Virginia Headquarters. The Chief of the Office of AML&R will administer the statewide AML&R program consistent with WVDEP and Office of Surface Mining (OSM) regulations, develop and approve annual grant applications, establish the annual office budget, and oversee all financial expenditures of the AML&R office. They will provide engineering oversight of project designs and project construction. Required knowledge, skills, and abilities include: knowledge of Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 (SMCRA), financial knowledge and ability to manage a large grant budget, ability to manage multiple groups of professional and technical staff to achieve completion of complex reclamation projects, ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in written forms, knowledge of mine reclamation methods and ability to apply engineering principles to reclamation project issues. Education: A Bachelor’s degree in engineering preferred. Candidates with degrees in other fields who possess required skills and knowledge will be considered. Resumes and other pertinent information, as well as any questions, should be directed to Melinda Campbell via email at Melinda.s.campbell@wv.gov no later than Monday, March 18, 2013.