Licensed remediation specialist certification scheduled

An examination for licensed remediation specialist certification is scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on March 27 at the Marshall University Graduate College in South Charleston. The exam will be given in Room 205 of the Robert C. Byrd Academic Center Building.

Certification is required for anyone submitting voluntary remediation and brownfields cleanup designs to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) for review.

To qualify for the exam, you must have a bachelor’s degree in an approved scientific field and at least six years of relevant professional experience. You can also qualify with a high school diploma and 10 years of relevant professional experience. In either case, you must have at least one year of supervisory or project management experience.

To take the exam, register online here. Fees of $300 for the application and $250 for the examination are required. Online applications must be received by March 13.

Only approved candidates with picture identification cards will be admitted to the testing site. Photo identification and the $250 testing fee must be presented before the exam starts. For more information about the exam, call Jamie Wolfe at (304) 696-6042, or email: jawolfe@marshall.edu. Marshall University administers the licensing exam for OER.

The Legislature enacted the voluntary remediation and brownfields law during the 1996 legislative session. Voluntary remediation involves a responsible party cleaning up a site for future development, and brownfields involves clean up by a third party.