Company working to clean up, develop former Union Carbide Site

Eureka Hunter Pipeline, LLC has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection to address environmental conditions at the former Union Carbide Industrial Gas Plant site, located south of Pine Grove in Wetzel County.

Eureka Hunter Pipeline has entered 33 acres of the property into the DEP’s Voluntary Remediation Program. The site is located on Old Carbide Road off of Route 20 between Hastings and Jacksonburg. Eureka Hunter is working with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) to address environmental conditions at the site associated with its historical use as a gas compression and separation facility operated by Union Carbide between 1928 and 1968.

Eureka Hunter purchased the property in 2012 for redevelopment and use in the natural gas drilling and production industry. Site redevelopment is currently underway.

The OER’s agreement with Eureka Hunter includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential uses of the site, and to establish appropriate cleanup standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards. West Virginia’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions regarding the VRRA or this cleanup should be directed to either Jim Gaston, WVDEP -- OER, 131-A Peninsula St., Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 238-1220 ext. 3515; or to Charles Martin, Project Manager, KEMRON Environmental, 2343A State Route 821, Marietta, OH 45750, (740) 373-1024.