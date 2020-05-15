Wirt County tire collection scheduled for March 23
Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Wirt County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate. Tires on rims will be accepted.
The DEP’s tire collection events are made possible in part through its Division of Land Restoration’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.
