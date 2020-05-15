Sustainable Schools Summit postponed

The Sustainable Schools West Virginia Summit, scheduled for April 28-29 at the Ramada Inn in Charleston, is being postponed until the fall.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and ZMM Architects and Engineers, the Summit is designed to bring together educational leaders in primary, secondary and post-secondary education to discuss the important roles schools, colleges and universities have in creating sustainable campuses across West Virginia.

The planning committee will continue to meet to make the necessary plans for the Summit and will post updates on the DEP Web site.

For more information, contact the DEP’s Greg Adolfson at 1 (866) 568-6649 ext. 1332 or gregory.e.adolfson@wv.gov.