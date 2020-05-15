Clay County property enters cleanup program
Pennzoil is working with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) to address environmental conditions at the site which may have resulted from historic operations at the facility. The OER’s voluntary remediation agreement with Pennzoil includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with potential future uses of the site in order to establish appropriate cleanup standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that work meets all applicable remediation standards.
The OER encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. The OER sets applicable remediation standards and confirms that the site maintains these standards.
Typical DEP enforcement actions, as well as liability under environmental laws, are limited while sites are being remediated. The Voluntary Remediation Program gives developers the ability to redevelop sites with existing industrial infrastructure at a lower price, and provides financial incentives to invest in Brownfields.
Questions should be directed to either Pasupathy Ramanan, WV DEP-OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont, WV 26554 (304) 368-2000 ext. 3730 or to Steven Stinger, Project Manager, URS Corporation, 12420 Milestone Drive, Suite 150, Germantown, MD 20876 (301) 820-3149.
