State Junior Conservation Camp set for June 17-21

Applications are being accepted for the 33rd annual state Junior Conservation Camp, scheduled June 17-21 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the camp is open to youth, ages 11-14. The cost is $165 per child and the deadline for paying the application fee is May 1.

Junior Conservation Camp offers a wide variety of classes that focus on a sound environmental education and other topics, such as first aid and hunter safety. Approximately 200 campers will learn how to conserve West Virginia’s natural resources by attending classes on subjects such as wildlife, recycling, geocaching/orienteering, water study, forestry, fishing and more. Sports activities will include swimming, basketball, kickball, volleyball, Wiffle Ball and relay races.

Camp assemblies will take place Monday evening and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Campfire programs are scheduled Monday through Wednesday nights with a dance set for Thursday night.

Each year, the assemblies feature presenters from organizations around the state who provide demonstrations for the campers. Past presenters have included the Oglebay Good Zoo; the state Division of Natural Resources’ (snake presentation and mechanical deer and turkey demonstrations); DEP Division of Air Quality (energy efficiency demonstration); DEP Dive Team; and the state Division of Forestry (fire dog demonstration).

Camp counselors and leaders will include dedicated and knowledgeable employees from the DEP, DNR, Division of Forestry and the West Virginia University Extension Service. For more information and application forms, please contact Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov .

For youth ages 14-18, the state Conservation Camp at Camp Caesar in Webster County is scheduled for June 10-15. The camp is sponsored by the West Virginia Conservation Agency. For more information, click here.