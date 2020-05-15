Earth Day celebration at Clay Center set for Friday, April 19

Hundreds of elementary school students from five counties are expected to take part in this year’s Earth Day celebration at the Clay Center in downtown Charleston.

Sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) program, the Earth Day celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 19. Activities will be conducted on the Clay Center’s front terrace, but the facility’s grand lobby has been reserved in case of bad weather.

About 350 students from six area elementary schools are registered to take part in Earth Day activities at the Clay Center. Participating schools are: Ramage, Mount Hope, Nitro, Point Harmony, New Haven, and Rock Branch.

In addition to several DEP divisions, among those expected to take part in the Earth Day celebration this year are the Three Rivers Avian Center with its birds of prey; the state Department of Agriculture; the state Division of Forestry; and the state Division of Natural Resources.

Earth Day is officially Monday, April 22.