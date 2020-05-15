Business Tax Opens Office Visits To Scheduled Appointments Only

The Department of Revenue is excited to announce that we will begin opening up our office to scheduled appointments only. As we take precautions, please read the 6 things to expect when you show up at the Department of Revenue.

Please call the main office number to advise DOR that you have arrived for your appointment and provide your contact number Wait in your vehicle until you have been called by one of our employees Enter through the designated door and sign in. You will need your photo ID Proceed with one of DOR’s employees to the designated visitor area Bring all of your documents required for the appointment to limit the number of visits required When your appointment is complete, please proceed to the nearest exit to limit exposure in the office

Know the Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

If you are showing signs of symptoms, please stay home.

Thank you!