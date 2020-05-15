Workshops focus on managing environmental impacts

Organizations from across the state can learn more about “sustainability” and other ways to improve their social, economic and environmental performance during two identical two-day Sustainability Workshops at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Charleston headquarters.

The free workshops, scheduled June 3-4 and June 5-6, are sponsored by the DEP, the National Pollution Prevention Roundtable and the Sustainability Institute at Bridgemont Community and Technical College.

The Sustainability Workshops are designed to bring together organizations interested in learning more about sustainability and managing environmental impacts, as well as other ways to improve economic, environmental, and social performance.

The first part of both workshops introduces the concepts of sustainability and provides an understanding of the economic, social, and environmental impacts the human species has on the planet and potential solutions to those impacts.

The remainder of both workshops focuses on an Environmental Management System, a framework that helps a company achieve its environmental goals through control of its operations and environmental impacts. This control will help companies improve their environmental performance, according to Greg Adolfson, DEP sustainability officer.

“The EMS itself does not dictate a level of environmental performance that must be achieved; each organization’s EMS is tailored to its own goals and objectives,” Adolfson said.

The workshops will be directed and instructed by Adolfson, Sustainability Institute staff, and Jeffrey Burke, executive director of the National Pollution Prevention Roundtable.

Registration deadline for the workshops is Monday, May 13. To register, click here. For more information contact Adolfson at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1332 or gregory.e.adolfson@wv.gov.