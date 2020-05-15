DEP to discuss Warm Springs, Rockymarsh runs

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting public meetings to discuss proposed water quality improvement plans for Warm Springs Run and Rockymarsh Run in the Potomac River Watershed.

The Warm Springs Run meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on May 7, at Cacapon Resort State Park’s Club Room, 818 Cacapon Lodge Dr., in Berkeley Springs.

The Rockymarsh Run meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on May 8, at the Jefferson County Maintenance Department, 128 Industrial Blvd., in Kearneysville.

Representatives from the DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management will discuss Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL, development in impaired streams in the area. A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards.

DEP staff will present monitoring and assessment plans for the Warm Springs Run and Rockymarsh watersheds, including sampling locations, and what will be monitored.

For more information, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495 or e-mail stephen.a.young@wv.gov.