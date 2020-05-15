Comment period extended for draft Air Quality General Permit

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality has extended the public comment period for the Class II General Permit G70-A until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17. The permit is for the operation of natural gas production facilities located at natural gas well sites.

The original legal advertisement for the general permit was published on March 29. The extension will allow interested parties additional time to review and make comments.

Individuals may view the draft General Permit G70-A on the DEP’s Web site here. Written and email comments are acceptable. Emails may be sent to Laura.M.Jennings@wv.gov. Written comments can be sent to:

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Division of Air Quality 601 57th Street, SE Charleston, WV 25304 Attention: Laura M. Jennings

For more information about General Permit G70-A, contact Laura Jennings at (304) 926-0499 ext. 1217.