Public meeting scheduled to discuss Meadow River TMDL

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed water quality improvement plans for the Meadow River in the Gauley River Watershed.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on May 14 at City Hall in Rainelle. The building is located at 201 Kanawha Ave., in Rainelle.

Representatives from the DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management will discuss Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL, development in impaired streams in the area. A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards.

The DEP will present its monitoring and assessment plans for the Meadow River watershed, including sampling locations, and what will be monitored.

For more information about the TMDL meeting, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495 or e-mail at stephen.a.young@wv.gov.