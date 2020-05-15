West Virginia hosting Volunteer Monitoring Conference
The conference will include a wide variety of sessions on policy, stream monitoring issues, communication and ways to expand and sustain local monitoring programs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing financial support to the conference.
For more information, contact the DEP’s Tim Craddock at 304-926-0499 (ext. 1040), Timothy.D.Craddock@wv.gov; Glenn Nelson at 304-926-0499 (ext. 1710), Ronald.G.Nelson@wv.gov; or click here.
