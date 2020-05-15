West Virginia hosting Volunteer Monitoring Conference

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting the Mid-Atlantic Region Volunteer Monitoring Conference Aug. 9-10 at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown.

The conference will include a wide variety of sessions on policy, stream monitoring issues, communication and ways to expand and sustain local monitoring programs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing financial support to the conference.

For more information, contact the DEP’s Tim Craddock at 304-926-0499 (ext. 1040), Timothy.D.Craddock@wv.gov; Glenn Nelson at 304-926-0499 (ext. 1710), Ronald.G.Nelson@wv.gov; or click here.