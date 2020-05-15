Public hearing scheduled for Underground Injection Control Well Permit Renewal

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas is having a public hearing to take comments on the application for a renewal of an Underground Injection Control Permit by Danny E. Webb Construction, of Lochgelly, W.Va.

The hearing will take place Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium of Oak Hill High School, which is located at 350 Oyler Ave., Oak Hill. The purpose of the hearing is to take comments from the public regarding the permit. Those comments will be considered in the decision-making process regarding the renewal.

The permit is for the subsurface disposal of approved fluids and the well is located on the waters of Wolf Creek of the New River in Plateau District of Fayette County. The approximate location using NAD83 coordinates is Latitude 38.014927 and Longitude -81.152343.

The application and draft permit WV 25866-0267 are on file and may be inspected, by appointment, or copies obtained, at the Office of Oil and Gas, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25034, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment to see the application or to get copies of it, call 304-926-0450.