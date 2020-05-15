Tire collection set for Calhoun County
Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Calhoun County. The tires must be off the rim. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
The tire collection is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.
