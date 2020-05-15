Rob Rice named chief of WVDEP’s AML program

Rob Rice has been appointed to the position of Chief of the Abandoned Mine Lands & Reclamation Program with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Rice, who has worked in the AML program for seven years, was promoted to the position by Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman.

As Chief, Rice will be responsible for administering the statewide AML&R program, developing and approving annual grant applications, and providing engineering oversight of project designs and project construction.

Rice has experience as a wildlife technician, a research assistant and in health and environmental safety, both as a consultant and in the hospital setting. He has a bachelor’s degree in science from West Virginia University in Wildlife and Fisheries Management and a master’s in science in Safety Management form WVU’s College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

“Appointing Rob, with his knowledge and experience with the AML program will allow the agency to have a seamless transition and allow us to continue to address the environmental challenges that often come with abandoned mine lands,” Huffman said.

Rice will begin his new position June 1.