DEP announces Environmental Excellence winners

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman presented 24 Environmental Awards of Excellence today during a ceremony at DEP headquarters in Charleston.

The DEP’s annual Environmental Awards recognize the accomplishments of state industries, municipalities, educators and community leaders who strive to protect the environment, work to be good corporate neighbors and educate the state’s citizens. The awards are presented to those who share in the DEP’s mission of promoting a healthy environment and practice environmental stewardship.

“These award winners are being recognized because of their commitment to a cleaner, healthier environment and for their diligence in striving to lessen their impact on the environment,” Secretary Huffman said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to highlight their outstanding efforts, which make our state a better place to live and work.”

Eligibility for industrial awards includes exemplary environmental performance and a record of compliance with regulatory authorities for the 2012 calendar year. Facilities were nominated by the DEP inspectors who work to ensure their compliance with the law. Other Environmental Award winners were nominated by DEP personnel who work with volunteer and other community-based efforts.

Following is a list of this year’s honorees:

Clean Energy – Community and Technical College System of West Virginia (Charleston); and American Public University (Charles Town). Municipal Stormwater – West Virginia University (Morgantown); Beckley Sanitary Board; City of Charleston. Muncipal Landfill – Copper Ridge Landfill (Welch). Industry Greater than 100 Employees – Norfolk Southern Corp. (Mullens); Toyota Motor Manufacturing (Buffalo). Sewage Treatment Plant Greater than 400,000 Gallons Per Day – Princeton Wastewater Treatment Plant. Sewage Treatment Plant Less than 400,000 Gallons Per Day – Bramwell Public Service District. Wastewater Collection System – Summit Park Public Service District (Clarksburg). Environmental Stewardship – McDowell County Solid Waste Authority (Welch); Mike Saffel (Princeton Sanitary Board); Big Coal River Branch/Coal River Group (St. Albans); Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority (Martinsburg). Outstanding Litter Control Officer – Wendell Hatfield, McDowell County SWA (Welch). Volunteers of the Year – Teter CEOs (Buckhannon). Education and Community Involvement – City of Hurricane; Friends of Milam Creek (McGraws); Wastewater Treatment Coalition of McDowell County (Welch); Potomac Valley Audubon Society (Shepherdstown); Indian Creek Watershed Association (Union). Environmental Partnership – Cacapon Institute (High View). Cabinet Secretary Award – Buffalo Creek Watershed Association (Man).