Tire collection scheduled for June 8 in Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection to rid Mason County of old tires.

The collection is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Mason County Farm Museum Maintenance Building, just off of Ohio River Road, north of Point Pleasant at the county fairgrounds.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Mason County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted and tires must be off the rim. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.