DEP approves cleanup plan for former Fostoria Glass site

The state Department of Environmental Protection has approved a cleanup method submitted by GAB Enterprises and the City of Moundsville for the former Fostoria Glass site, located at 1200 First St., in Moundsville.

GAB Enterprises and the City of Moundsville negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement with the DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) on April 25, 2011, to address environmental conditions at the 8.22-acre site, formally a glass manufacturing facility. The site is currently not in use.

Environmental Site Assessment and Human Health and Ecological Risk Assessment reports, as well as the Remedial Action Work Plan, have been approved by the DEP. A combination of both institutional and engineering controls has been selected as the remedy to achieve the goal of protection of human health and the environment.

Institutional controls include the use of the property for non-residential purposes and the use of groundwater only for monitoring and/or remediation. Engineering controls include covering affected surface soils with a permanent compacted clay and concrete or asphalt cap that may consist of sidewalks, building foundations, parking areas, and floor slabs or other similar covers.

The project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. It also sets applicable remediation standards and confirms that the site maintains these standards.

Questions regarding this project may be directed to either: Pasupathy Ramanan, Project Manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite #1, Fairmont, WV 26554 (304) 368-2000, Ext. 3730; or Thomas Brown, Applicant’s Representative, GAB Enterprises, LLC, Applicant, 318 7th Street, Moundsville WV 26041, (704) 671-0077; or Deanna Hess, Co-Applicant’s Representative, The City of Moundsville, Co-Applicant, P.O. Box E, 800 Sixth Street, Moundsville, WV 26041, (304) 845-3394; or Lydia M. Work, LRS, Triad Engineering, Inc., Triad Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 889 Road, Morgantown, WV 26507, (304) 296-2562.