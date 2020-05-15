FMC Corp. submits cleanup application to DEP

State environmental regulators have accepted an application from FMC Corp. to clean up the former FMC Peroxide Plant and fly ash basin at 3200 MacCorkle Ave., in South Charleston.

FMC negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Environmental Remediation to clean up any contaminants found at the site. As part of the agreement, FMC will work to assess human health and ecological risks associated with new development on the approximately 7.1-acre site, formerly operated as a hydrogen peroxide production facility from 1962 through 2008.

FMC is currently demolishing all buildings at the site in preparation to conduct further investigation of any potential soil or groundwater contamination. A public repository for all information related to the site is located at:

South Charleston Public Library 312 Fourth Ave. South Charleston, WV 25303 Repository Contact: (304) 744-6561

The project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. It also sets applicable remediation standards and confirms that the site maintains these standards.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to either: David Hight, Project Manager; WVDEP, DLR/OER, by calling (304) 926¬-499, Ext. 1268 or David Carpenter, Licensed Remediation Specialist #45, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), 204 Chase Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526, (304) 757-4777.