Spencer tire collection set for June 22

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection to rid Roane County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 22, on the Bowman Street Parking Lot in Spencer.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Roane County. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through the REAP-The Next Generation initiative within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.