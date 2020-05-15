Company working to clean up former Mathew Brothers Plant site

Cowper Company, LLC has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with state environmental regulators to clean up the former Mathew Brothers Bulk Plant site, located on Route 58 West in Anmoore, Harrison County.

Cowper is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) under the Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA) to address potential areas of concern on the 7.94-acre site, which operated as a bulk petroleum plant from 1968 until 2001.

Historical operations at the facility included bulk storage and distribution of petroleum products, including leaded gasoline, unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and industrial lubricants. All structures on the property have been removed and the site is currently vacant.

A preliminary subsurface investigation was conducted in March 2004 and approximately 8,600 cubic yards of contaminated soil was removed during August 2004 and April 2010.

Cowper’s agreement with the OER includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site in order to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional remedial actions, if any, necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to OER for review to confirm that work meets all applicable remediation standards.

The state VRRA encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions should be directed to either: Pasupathy Ramanan, WVDEP-OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite #1, Fairmont, WV 26554, (304) 368-2000 ext. 3730; or, Thomas M. Rebar, Licensed Remediation Specialist #109, CORE Environmental Services, Inc., 4 Brookstone Plaza, Morgantown, WV 26508, (304) 292-2673.