State approves environmental cleanup method for Pineville site

State environmental regulators have approved a final cleanup method from Chevron Products Company for .25 acres of property located across from the former Rich Oil station, along Route 10 in Pineville.

Chevron has been working with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) in an effort to address environmental conditions at the site associated with a release of petroleum from underground storage tanks at the former Rich Oil gasoline retail facility located across Route 10.

The approved cleanup method to see that the site meets applicable standards consists of institutional controls to prohibit the extraction of groundwater at the site for any use other than groundwater monitoring, and the restriction of the property to non-residential use only. A final report will be submitted to the WVDEP to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

The project falls under the state’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

For more information, contact either: Michael Sutphin, Project Manager, WVDEP Division of Land Restoration (DLR/OER), 254 Industrial Drive, Oak Hill, WV. 25901 (304)465-1911, Ext 3057: or Rick Helmadollar, Project Manager/LRS, Arcadis, 111-D Sanders Lane, Bluefield, VA. 224605, (276)322-3879.