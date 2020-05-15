Free workshop on financing stormwater management

6/25/2013

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is offering a free workshop called Financing Your Stormwater Management Program for elected officials and personnel who work with municipal stormwater management. The workshop takes place Tuesday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center, located at 721 Central Ave. Barboursville. The workshop will inform participants about the value and benefits of investing in stormwater management and will benefit communities that are struggling to finance their programs. Dan Nees, with the Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland will share the results of a study that looked into the economic impact of investing in stormwater management at the community level. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch. More information about the workshop can be found at http://www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/Programs/stormwater/MS4/workshops/Pages/default.aspx To register for the workshop, call Sherry Wilkins at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1048, or email her at sherry.l.wilkins@wv.gov.