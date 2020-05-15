Final cleanup method approved for Marmet property

State environmental regulators have approved a final cleanup method from Robert L. Pack for the former West Virginia Wood Preserving facility in Marmet. The site is comprised of approximately 3.25 acres of property, currently unoccupied and undeveloped.

Pack negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Environmental Remediation in 2000 in an effort to address environmental conditions at the site associated with the former operation of a lumber mill and creosote pressure treatment plant.

As part of the approved cleanup method to see that the site meets applicable standards, a former storm water runoff impoundment, which had been identified as having a layer of creosote-like material in the bottom sediment, was closed in place; the property will be restricted to non-residential uses; groundwater use will be restricted to monitoring and remediation only; and future enclosed structures will be equipped with vapor controls. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

The project falls under the state Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act, which encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

For more information, contact either: Dave Long, Project Manager; WVDEP, Division of Land Restoration (DLR)/OER, 601 57th Street, Charleston, WV 25304 (304) 926-0499, Ext. 1286; or, Albert F. Sweeley, Project Manager/LRS; Potesta & Associates, Inc., 7012 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, WV 25304; (304) 342-1400.