West Virginians turn out in record numbers for spring cleanups

More West Virginians than ever volunteered this spring to help make the Mountain State shine. Close to 14,000 citizens participated in annual spring litter cleanups sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection and removed more than 450 tons of trash and debris from West Virginia’s landscape.

Numbers were recently finalized for the state’s Make It Shine and Adopt-A-Highway April cleanups. Both events are sponsored by the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program and depend on volunteers for their success.

“Many West Virginians proudly offer their time throughout our state, annually, by volunteering to help clean up our state’s parks, roadways and streams,” Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said. “I’m thankful for their continued efforts to preserve the natural beauty of the place we love and call home. We couldn’t do it without their help.”

Make It Shine cleanups occurred across the state during the first two weeks of April and attracted a record 6,050 volunteers. There were 147 projects throughout West Virginia and citizens collected 438,115 pounds of litter, including 1,569 tires. The Make It Shine program began close to 25 years ago. The previous high number of volunteers was 4,795.

The Adopt-A-Highway cleanup occurred on April 27 and drew 7,917 volunteers to West Virginia’s roadways. They removed 474,250 pounds of trash from 1,626 miles of state road.