WVDEP issues Cease Operations Order to Antero

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas has issued a Cease Operations Order to Antero Resources in connection with the company’s Ruddy Alt gas well pad in Doddridge County.

The Ruddy Alt pad was the site of a July 7 well fire in which five workers were injured during operations on the well. The cause of the fire on the pad’s Hinterer Unit 1H well is under investigation.

As part of the OOG order, which halts all well work on the Ruddy Alt pad, Antero must submit a report to the OOG on or before July 31, 2013, that demonstrates a knowledge and understanding as to the cause of the July 7 incident; demonstrates Antero’s ability to safely resume operations on the well pad; outlines future preventive measures that will safeguard from similar future incidents; and confirm that any possible pollutants were contained on site.