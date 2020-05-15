Dam owner education workshop Aug. 8

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Dam Safety Program is sponsoring a one-day workshop for dam owners and monitors on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Mountain Lake Club near Charles Town.

The workshop, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is designed to provide practical information on topics of importance to anyone who owns or monitors a dam. Topics to be covered include: Dam Safety Act and rule; owner responsibilities and liabilities; basic terminology; causes of dam failures; emergency action plan guidance for dam monitors; maintenance problems and solutions; and remediation projects, hiring an engineer, costs.

The early registration fee is $25. It will cost $35 at the door. As part of the registration fee, workshop participants will receive a CD-ROM with the presentations and other valuable resources. To register, or for more information, contact the WVDEP’s Anita Chapman at 866-568-6649, ext. 1006 or email Anita.R.Chapman@wv.gov.