FY2014 Litter Control Grants Awarded
Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $1,000 The funding will be used for webpage advertising for the ongoing anti-litter campaign.
Burnsville, Town of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumpsters and landfill fees for a town cleanup.
Clay County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the Town of Clay.
Elkins, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumping fees for a town cleanup.
Fayetteville, Town of $1,150 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city park.
Gilmer County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Supervisor wages.
Grafton, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for landfill fees and labor for the city’s cleanup program.
Grant Town, Town of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumpsters and disposal fees for a town cleanup.
Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $1,000 The funding will be used for an anti-litter campaign advertising.
Hurricane, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city.
Kanawha County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for overtime for off-duty deputies to issue litter citations and work cleanup events.
Kenova, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city, educational materials, trash bags and trash receptacles.
Martinsburg, City of $2,500 The funding will be used for a spring cleanup campaign.
McDowell County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for a vehicle for the Litter Control Officer.
McMechen, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city and litter receptacles.
Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for a roadside litter cleanup and program labor wages.
Monroe County Solid Waste Authority $1,712 The funding will be used for fuel for the county-wide cleanup
New Cumberland, City of $1,500 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.
Nitro, City of $2,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.
Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the county.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority $2,666 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages, a self-recovery winch and truck tool box for the ongoing litter cleanup program.
Sutton, Town of $2,000 The funding will be used for a town cleanup.
Wayne County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages.
Webster County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages.
Weston Planning Commission $2,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.
Wood County Solid Waste Authority $666 The funding will be used for work gloves, safety vests, dust respirators and a solar battery charger for the ongoing county-wide cleanup program.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.