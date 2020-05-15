FY2014 Litter Control Grants Awarded

Randy Huffman, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, announced the recipients of the REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Litter Control Matching Grants. There were 26 individual applicants approved for amounts totaling $63,195. The grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Funding for the litter control program is generated through Legislative Rule §22-15A-4; “For unlawful disposal of litter, the circuit clerk shall deposit 50 percent of all civil penalties into the Litter Control Fund.”

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $1,000 The funding will be used for webpage advertising for the ongoing anti-litter campaign.

Burnsville, Town of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumpsters and landfill fees for a town cleanup.

Clay County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the Town of Clay.

Elkins, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumping fees for a town cleanup.

Fayetteville, Town of $1,150 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city park.

Gilmer County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Supervisor wages.

Grafton, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for landfill fees and labor for the city’s cleanup program.

Grant Town, Town of $3,000 The funding will be used for dumpsters and disposal fees for a town cleanup.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $1,000 The funding will be used for an anti-litter campaign advertising.

Hurricane, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city.

Kanawha County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for overtime for off-duty deputies to issue litter citations and work cleanup events.

Kenova, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city, educational materials, trash bags and trash receptacles.

Martinsburg, City of $2,500 The funding will be used for a spring cleanup campaign.

McDowell County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for a vehicle for the Litter Control Officer.

McMechen, City of $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city and litter receptacles.

Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for a roadside litter cleanup and program labor wages.

Monroe County Solid Waste Authority $1,712 The funding will be used for fuel for the county-wide cleanup

New Cumberland, City of $1,500 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.

Nitro, City of $2,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $3,000 The funding will be used for structure razing within the county.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority $2,666 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages, a self-recovery winch and truck tool box for the ongoing litter cleanup program.

Sutton, Town of $2,000 The funding will be used for a town cleanup.

Wayne County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages.

Webster County Commission $3,000 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages.

Weston Planning Commission $2,000 The funding will be used for litter receptacles for the city.

Wood County Solid Waste Authority $666 The funding will be used for work gloves, safety vests, dust respirators and a solar battery charger for the ongoing county-wide cleanup program.