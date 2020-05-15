Doddridge tire collection Aug. 17

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection in Doddridge County to rid the county of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at the county Solid Waste Authority Dumpster Lot along Route 50, near West Union. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Doddridge County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.