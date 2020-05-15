Draft TMDLs for Mon River out for comment

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announces a comment period and public meeting on draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for impaired streams in the Monongahela River Watershed.

A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams not meeting water quality standards. Each of the streams under TMDL development has been identified as violating state water quality standards and the federal Clean Water Act requires TMDL development for them. The pollutants addressed in this project are acidity (pH), total iron, total manganese, total selenium, dissolved aluminum, chlorides and fecal coliform. After consideration of public comments, the DEP will submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Aug. 20, to present a general discussion of the TMDL development process and to answer questions regarding the proposed TMDLs. The meeting will be conducted at Fairmont State University in the Falcon Center, Conference Room 3, Room 303, 2101 Locust Ave. Parking is available to guests on the third floor of the parking garage across from the Falcon Center.

The DEP invites public comment on all aspects of the draft TMDLs. The comment period extends through Sept. 3, 2013. Written comments may be submitted by U.S. Mail, electronic mail, and fax. The preferred form for comment submissions is e-mail or disk in order to expedite the review and response process. Written comments should be postmarked no later than Sept. 3, 2013. Comments should be sent to:

Steve Young, ATTN: Monongahela River TMDL Comments West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th Street Charleston, WV 25304 E-mail: stephen.a.young@wv.gov

The TMDLs are available for review on DEP’s webpage by clicking here CDs may also be obtained by calling Steve Young at (304) 926-0495, TTY 711 (304) 558-2751.