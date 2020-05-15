Tire collection scheduled for Ripley on Sept. 7

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program and the Jackson County Solid Waste Authority are hosting a local tire collection to rid Jackson County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the athletic fields on Miller Drive in Ripley. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Jackson County. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The tire collection is made possible in part through the REAP-The Next Generation initiative within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.