Gilmer County residents can dispose of old tires

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a local tire collection in Gilmer County to rid the county of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the gravel lot, next to the Foodland along Route 5 in Glenville. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Gilmer County. Rims will be accepted. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.