Greenbrier County tire collection set for Rainelle

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring a tire collection to rid Greenbrier County of old tires. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Greenbrier County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is being made possible in part through the DEP’s REAP program. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.